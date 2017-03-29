Mumbai: BMC budget to be presented today

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta will present the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual budget on Wednesday and it is anticipated to stress on ‘realistic’ targets and ‘transparency’, both keywords that dominated the recent civic elections and its immediate aftermath.

Officials confirmed that in a departure from tradition, the total outlay of the BMC’s budget estimates for 2017-18 are likely to be a little more moderate than those for 2016-17. While the Shiv Sena has pitched for a ‘realistic’ budget, the BJP has asked the civic administration for a ‘realistic and transparent’ budget with no hike in taxes levied by the civic body.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has said that budgetary provisions should be made for those projects in which work can actually be initiated during the coming year, to avoid inflated outlays in the annual budget estimates, and in order to improve utilisation of allocated funds.

Ashish Shelar, president of the Mumbai unit of the BJP, said the party hopes the budget will offer relief to citizens on the lines of the state and Union budgets presented this year. Last year’s budget estimates in the BMC, for the year 2016-17, were Rs 37,052 crore.

However, senior officials in the civic body appeared more concerned about loss of revenue from octroi, one of the BMC’s largest revenue sources.

“The civic budget will be trimmed certainly this year due to various factors. This will be the first budget in recent past to reduce its total outlay. But it is very difficult for the civic body not to hike any taxes. On one side we are losing the biggest source of revenue, then how it is possible not to hike any taxes? Though the civic body has been promised compensation for the loss of octroi revenue, it will not be sufficient and we will have to look for other options for revenue generation,” said a senior official requesting anonymity.

In the current financial year, the revenue generated from octroi is more than Rs 7,000 crores.

The budget for 2017-18 would be presented by Mehta to the standing committee on Wednesday. Officials also said this year’s budget would have a ‘modern look’. “It will not be like the past budgets and budget speeches which are just copy pasted every year. We are giving the speech presentation a modern look this year,” the official added.

Officials further indicated that the budgetary allocations would be made for ongoing and new projects. Some projects include the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Sewage Treatment Plants, garbage processing units and higher funds for Information Technology (IT) department for introducing a transparent set-up for all departments. The budget will give a thrust on transparency and related projects, said a senior official.

The budgetary provisions for the roads department is likely to be cut down this year in the wake of the second road inquiry report, said the official adding that property tax waiver, as promised by Sena in its manifesto, is unlikely to happen this year.

