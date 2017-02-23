Mumbai: Blind hospital staff awaits residential quarters for 6 years

FOR visually impaired Deepa Jadhav, employed with the state-run St George hospital, the wait to get staff quarters has stretched to six years now. Despite a new residential building construction in the hospital, Jadhav (32) claims despite being physically handicapped she has received no privilege to get staff accommodation. In the past six years, she has sent formal application for staff quarters at least four times. “On several occasions, I have personally met hospital superintendent and requested him,” Jadhav said. The hospital grapples with the issue of space for housing its employees.

Recently, the central railways required expansion which led to the demolition of old quarters in the hospital premises that were adjoining the railway line.

For 450 class III hospital employees, currently there are only 20 flats.

Jadhav, suffering from blindness, travels from Dombivli every day for work. Her salary is Rs 23,000 and pays Rs 7,000 for rent. Last year she was allotted a room in hospital premises, but she says she had to reject.

“The toilet door was broken. The room was in a bad condition. I did not feel the environment was safe and had to decline it,” she said.

According to Dr J B Bhavani, who retired as medical superintendent of St George hospital on January 31, Jadhav has been put on priority for a room.

“With so many employees even we face issues in housing all of them. Since she is disabled, she has been given priority,” Bhavani said.

The hospital also got four buildings constructed for hospital staffers last year. “We allotted three buildings to class IV and one to class III employees,” said Dr T P Lahane, dean heading the JJ Group of Hospitals.

Construction work is also ongoing at JJ hospital — a tertiary centre for St George hospital — where a new building is underway for super speciality services, along with which residential quarters will also be constructed for hospital employees.