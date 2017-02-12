Mumbai: Blaze at Tata Memorial hospital

Navya has received 830 referrals from patients and doctors from 27 countries. (Source: Express Photos) Navya has received 830 referrals from patients and doctors from 27 countries. (Source: Express Photos)

A fire broke out in the basement of the Tata Memorial hospital in the early hours of Saturday. Four fire tenders and water tankers were used to douse the fire, in the storeroom of a dispensary. According to an official from the Disaster Management Cell, smoke was detected by staff, who alerted the fire brigade. “There are no casualties. All activities have resumed in the hospital. The cause and extent of damage is being assessed,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital said the storeroom had a huge stock of drugs for cancer patients.