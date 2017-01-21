Mumbai: BJP corporator booked for rape

The Kashimira police has registered a case against a BJP corporator for allegedly raping a woman . The accused Anil Bhosle has been charged under sections 376, 377 and 506 of the IPC. The police said that the victim was known to the accused and the incident took place between 2012 and 2016. The victim works in a beauty parlour in Mira Road and when her husband was away, the corporator would visit her and allegedly forced himself on her. No arrests have been made. The police are verifying the allegations.