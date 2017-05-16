Biker dies after fall from flyover in Mumbai

A 24-year-old riding pillion on a bike died after falling off a flyover, while his friend riding the bike sustained injuries following a pile up on the Ghatkopar stretch of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The deceased, Asim Shaikh, along with his friend Farid Shaikh were on their way to a house-warming party at a friend’s place when the incident took place late Sunday night.

The police said Asim and Farid (27), both residents of Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, had borrowed a friend’s bike to go for a house-warming party. On the Ghatkopar flyover, located close to the Vikhroli traffic outpost, there was a pile up. An officer said that an Indica car that was plying on the flyover slowed down. As a result, a Honda city that was behind the Indica car crashed into it. The bike was behind the Honda city when another unidentified vehicle knocked them down, an officer said.

The impact was such that both Asim and Farid were flung off the vehicle. While Farid landed on the boundary wall of the flyover, Asim was flung off the flyover. “He fell at least 25 feet below the flyover onto the road. He sustained severe injuries. The duo were rushed to the hospital where Asim succumbed to injuries. Farid who also sustained injuries is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” an officer said.

The police said both were not wearing helmets when the mishap took place. Meanwhile, the unidentified person driving the car that hit the bike fled from the spot. The drivers of the Indica and Honda city cars said that before they could stop the driver, he had fled. The police are currently waiting for Farid to regain consciousness to understand the exact sequence of events. Currently, the police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and are on the lookout for him. “We are going through CCTV cameras installed on the road to spot the vehicle that led to the accident,” an officer said.

Asim’s brother Ateeq told the police that Farid had called him up on Sunday night. They had a plan to go to a friend’s house-warming party following which they left on the bike. Asim is survived by Ateeq, a sister and their mother. Asim’s bother said he was unemployed, while the injured biker, Farid, worked as a driver with a call centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now