Cessed buildings’ residents live in fear: ‘Repairs stuck due to MHADA, developers’

Rescue operations on at Husaini building in south Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Rescue operations on at Husaini building in south Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The death of 33 people in a building collapse at Bhendi Bazar Thursday has led to panic among residents of adjoining cessed buildings. Many residents complained that MHADA had been sitting on their repair proposals for years, while in some cases developers had refused to carry out repairs. Fatima Karvinkar, a resident of Mariam Building in area, said the structure was dilapidated but the developer had refused to repair it.

“The building has become shaky. Our children are scared to live in it. The developer, who has refused to carry out repairs, is not giving us alternative accommodation so that we can move out. What can we do in such a scenario?” she said.

Another resident said if they do not vacate the building, it could meet a fate similar to Husaini Building, which collapsed Thursday.

“Some of the people may oppose the move to vacate. But we will have to shift to another building. Life is everything for us,” said the resident.

Husain Chhassa, a resident of Rasool Manzil, which is opposite to the Husaini Building, said the MHADA had been sitting on their repair proposal for more than nine months.

“A few shops on the ground floor have been propped by the residents due to the dilapidated condition of the building. We gave a repair proposal to MHADA nine months ago, but haven’t heard from them. How can they sit on the proposal for so many months?” asked Chhassa, who along with other residents met the local Congress legislator Amin Patel on Friday to discuss the issue.

Patel said may residents from different buildings approached him on Friday, complaining about the dilapidated condition of their structures. “I have spoken to MHADA authorities and have asked them to give a status report on Monday,” he said.

However, Sumit Bhange, chief officer of the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA, said the buildings that require immediate repairs would be taken up on priority.

“We carry out building repairs based on availability of funds. The buildings that require immediate repair will be attended to on priority,” Bhange said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App