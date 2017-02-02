Mumbai: Bhajan singer, 82, hits the road coaxing people to cast their vote

SWITCHING between hymns and Bollywood songs interspersed with his gentle chatter, Bheema Kakade (82) is talking to a small group of commuters gathered outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. A traditional ‘Vasudeva’ or itinerant story-teller who usually specialises in religious tales or stories with a social cause, is telling people to vote for the February 21 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. For a ‘better future’, they must vote, he says, emphasising his point by bursting into song.

“Ae bhai, jara dekh ke chalo, aage hi nahi, piche bhi…,” he sings the song from Raj Kapoor’s cult film Mera Naam Joker. “A simple activity such as walking on a road requires one to be careful and alert. So how can people afford to be relaxed or ignorant while electing the right leader,” Kakade asks.

For a week now, Kakade, the oldest such bhajan singer in the city, has been singing ‘ovyas’ (traditional songs) to encourage people to cast their vote. Along with a small group of BMC officers, he will visit various corners of the city over the coming weeks.

“My day starts with a visit to a certain pocket in the city where I narrate the Harinam (songs of praise). In the afternoon hours, we decide upon a location and ask people to vote, through poems or song parodies. Our main aim is to tell people not to waste the opportunity, not to go out on vacation that day, but to come and vote,” he says.

In his bright yellow traditional costume, the barefoot Kakade dances nimbly across the available space while clapping his wooden manjiras. Some more passers-by gather, some coming closer to take a picture. “As soon as I am on the road, people gather to see what I am singing. My job is to spread a message through my song,” he says.

Originally from Latur, Kakade shifted with his family to Mumbai in the early 1970s and continued singing at various state-level cultural programmes.

“We wanted to do something different and eye-catching through which people will get our message. As Vasudevas are considered holy, we thought it would be a good way to take our message to people,” says Satyavan Mestry of the BMC.

“I have made sure that each family member of mine has a voting card. I never allow anybody in my house to miss voting. If you want to secure a better future for yourself, you must go and choose the right person,” Kakade adds.

He has till now performed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dadar and a few colleges. “I am doing my part, though small, in changing the society. Now it is up to others,” he says.