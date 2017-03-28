Mumbai: BEST to reward those who inform it of power theft

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electricity Supply and Transport undertaking has offered monetary rewards to those who bring instances of power theft to its notice, in an attempt to curb power theft in the island city.

According to the new scheme, anyone with the knowledge of an individual or organisation illegally consuming power supply, can bring it to the notice of the utility that is a key supplier in the island city.

If the information proves to be correct, the informer will be rewarded Rs 5,000 or a percent of the recovery bill amount, whichever is lesser.

If the information leads to a case and a subsequent conviction, the informer, whose identity will be protected, would be rewarded with as much as Rs 50,000 or 5 percent of the recovery amount, whichever is lesser.

People could report the cases either on BEST’s website or call the vigilance departments of the utility. The BEST officials and their families will, however, be exempt from the scheme.

The utility has also decided to regularise the power consumption of families living on mezzanine floors or lofts of slums.

“Families residing in illegally extended lofts in slums also draws power from the same supply as that of the slum. This not only leads to transmission losses to BEST but also is hazardous as it may cause short-circuits,” said an

official.

These connections will now be regularised and separate meters will be installed.

