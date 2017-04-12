Mumbai: BEST may once again miss its deadline for disbursing salaries

Last month, the salaries of the employees were delayed by almost ten days. File Last month, the salaries of the employees were delayed by almost ten days. File

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), may yet again miss its deadline of paying salaries of 40,000 employees of the undertaking. Senior officials said they may not be able to arrange for the required funds till April 20.

Last month, the salaries of the employees were delayed by almost ten days after a delay in the sanction of loans by two banks. The Labour Court had directed the undertaking then to disburse their salaries by April 20 for this month. “While we are trying our best to mobilise resources and arrange the required financial aid, it seems difficult. We have still not been able to arrange the needed aid from banks and the process may take more time,” Jagdish Patil, General Manager, BEST said.

Officials say that securing further loans poses a challenge because of the reduction in the amount of receivables with the undertaking. Outstanding loan of over Rs 2,000 crore are yet to repaid.

“With the withdrawal of the Transport Division Loss Ratio and reduced earnings of commute, our receivables have reduced by almost Rs 1,000 crore. The last option would be to apply for a long term loan which requires approvals at different levels. Help from our parent body — Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — is also expected as usual,” Patil said.

The undertaking needs Rs 180 crore to be paid for salaries and other financial returns of employees. By collecting pending dues from various parties, ticket fares and other arrears, it hopes to disburse the salaries of Grade B officials at the earliest. “A majority of our income gets utilised on an immediate basis in paying due payments. Clearance of the salaries of workers and remaining staff will be the top priority,” Patil said.

“We are holding meetings every day to discuss the problems faced by the workers in delay of salary disbursements. We will wait till the deadline is reached post which an urgent call of action will be taken,” Shashank Rao, leader of the recognised union of the undertaking said.

BMC submits audit report to BEST

The BMC last Friday submitted an audit report of the BEST undertaking for the financial year 2015-16. The report features departmental queries on financial irregularities and recovery of dues of BMC from BEST.

“We have received the report on Friday. The report includes questions on financial irregularities, recovery of dues of the undertaking, losses or errors in tender procedures. The questions will be sent to the relevant departments, compliance of which will be sent in a span of 1.5 months,” a senior BEST official said.

