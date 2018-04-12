Mumbai: BEST hikes fares from Thursday

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the hike on Wednesday. (File) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the hike on Wednesday. (File)

Commuters using Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will have to pay more now as ticket fares for longer routes are set to increase from Thursday. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved the hike on Wednesday.

Fares have been increased for trips over 6 kms. The ticket cost for an adult passenger has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 15 in an ordinary bus. The highest fare will now be Rs 62, from the earlier Rs 50, after a distance of 50 kms. While no changes have been proposed for feeder routes that form the core ridership of the undertaking fares for longer routes have been increased. The last time the BEST had increased the bus fares was in 2015.

The cost of monthly and quarterly bus passes have also been raised after a distance of 6 kms. The lowest slab of the hike is from Rs 620 to Rs 660 for a monthly pass. For a quarterly pass, the cost has gone up from Rs 1,850 to Rs 1,980.

The highest fare will now be Rs 2,070 for a monthly pass and Rs 6,210 for a quarterly pass, after a distance of 50 km.

Students are likely to be most affected. For a monthly pass of a student up to Class V, the fare has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200. For children between Classes VI and X, the fare has been raised to Rs 1,250 for a quarterly pass from Rs 750. Fares for students studying in junior colleges and diploma courses has been increased from Rs 300, for a monthly pass, to Rs 350 and to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,500 for a six-monthly bus pass.

Fares of magic bus passes and exclusive trips offered to school children have also been raised. The AC bus fares will go up by at least Rs 5, especially for the AC hybrid electric buses launched recently to cater to office-goers from Borivali, Thane, Mulund and Kharghar to Bandra-Kurla Complex. AC bus fares on circular routes within BKC have been raised too, with the minimum fare for a ticket set to be priced at Rs 20 from Rs 15.

