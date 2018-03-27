Mumbai: Besides SSC, engineering student also behind ICT paper leak

Hassan was arrested by the Amboli police station last Monday for allegedly supplying the History paper which was found on cellphones of students at M V M Swami Muktanand High School in Veera Desai Road. (Representational) Hassan was arrested by the Amboli police station last Monday for allegedly supplying the History paper which was found on cellphones of students at M V M Swami Muktanand High School in Veera Desai Road. (Representational)

A Mumbai-based engineering student arrested last week for leaking the SSC History and Political Science exam paper last week is also alleged to be the source from where students at a school in Saki Naka obtained the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) paper.

Saki Naka police will on Tuesday seek custody of Anwarul Hassan (22), an engineering student living in Madanpura, Central Mumbai. Hassan was arrested by the Amboli police station last Monday for allegedly supplying the History paper which was found on cellphones of students at M V M Swami Muktanand High School in Veera Desai Road, Andheri west, half an hour before the exam was to commence.

The police claim that eight students, booked and detained last week, allegedly paid between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 each to Hassan to receive copies of the paper in advance. Investigations involving four students at St Jude’s High School in Saki Naka have revealed that Hassan was allegedly behind the leakage of Thursday’s ICT paper as well.

“Hassan sent the paper to his 17-year-old nephew, who in turn sent it to his friends,” said Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Saki Naka police.

He added that the police would seek his custody on Tuesday.

The police in Amboli questioned the principal of Mumbra’s Kiddies Paradise High School on Monday. On Saturday, the police had searched the school and seized documents from principal Zakiya Shaikh and her husband Mohammad Hussain Shaikh.

“We have recorded their statements and allowed them to go as no evidence pointing to their involvement in the leak has been found so far,” said Sub Inspector Daya Nayak of Amboli police station.

