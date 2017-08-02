Mumbai-based woman posing as ATS officer held for duping people of over Rs 9 lakh

Mansi Dilip Mehta was produced before a court and remanded to four-day judicial custody on Tuesday (Source: ANI) Mansi Dilip Mehta was produced before a court and remanded to four-day judicial custody on Tuesday (Source: ANI)

A Mumbai-based woman and her husband were arrested by the Satpati coastal police for posing as Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officers and duping people of over Rs 9 lakh. A case has been registered against Mansi Dilip Mehta and Shoaib Nasir Channa, who were produced before a Palghar court on Tuesday and remanded to four-day judicial custody, reported Mumbai Mirror. Two other accused, Bhavesh Mehta and Bharat Bhatia, are absconding.

“The four worked in tandem, with Bhavesh and Bharat cheating people who approached them for jobs in a fake Australian resort, and then when the victims approached the police, Mansi would assure them of the recovery of their money while Shoaib would negotiate a ‘service charge’ with them,” API Kishore Shinde of Satpati coastal police station was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. “When the victims pestered her for the money, she would give them a fake demand draft of a Bandra bank, and soon the victims would come to know that they had been cheated,” he added. According to the official, when Mansi was asked to produce identification, she could not prove that she was an ATS officer.

Through this scam, which has been going on since January 2016, Bhavesh and Bharat have made a total of Rs 53.20 lakh while Mansi and Shoaib have made Rs 9.95 lakh. The police are searching for the absconders.

Mansi and Shoaib have been booked under under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for conspiracy, impersonating a public servant, cheating and for forgery.

