Mumbai-based groups to protest against Unnao, Kathua rapes on Friday

NEARLY 20 city-based organisations are planning to hold protests against the Unnao and Kathua rapes on Friday at Azad Maidan. The organisations will be seeking the arrests of the perpetrators in both the cases. In UP’s Unnao district, a 16-year-old rape survivor have alleged that BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her. Her father was later killed in police custody. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has filed an FIR against Sengar.

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped, after the accused had held her in captivity in the village temple for a week in January.

“You cannot treat women as commodities. It cannot continue to happen,” said Varsha Vidyavilas from Sadbhavna Sangh. The organisers said that people were informed about the protests through several social media platforms and were requested to join the protests.

Vidyavilas added, “If the lawmakers and those implementing the laws fail to do their job, they should be brought to book. Sedating an eight-year-old girl and then raping her and keeping her in the temple indicates that dearth of morality.”

