Five months on, still no chargesheet in Barun Kashyap case; police claim Maha govt nod reason for delay

ALMOST five months after the incident, the Mumbai Police were yet to file a chargesheet in connection with the alleged false complaint filed by advertising professional Barun Kashyap, who had claimed of being harassed by cow vigilantes in August 2016. A delay in getting nod from the state government was said to be the cause of delay.

According to investigators, Kashyap would be charged under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code. The inclusion of Section 153 necessitates a sanction from the government before filing of the chargesheet.

“The chargesheet had been sent to the government for approval in December. But due the winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur, it got delayed. Once we get the sanction from the government, we will file the chargesheet in Andheri court,” said an officer at the Amboli police station, where the case was registered.

Kashyap, a 24-year-old professional, is currently out on bail. On August 19, 2016, he had complained about cow vigilantes allegedly harassing him over his leather bag. He had posted on Facebook that an autorickshaw driver had allegedly objected to his leather bag as he thought it was made of cow hide. The driver had then reportedly called his accomplices, who harassed Kashyap. Kashyap subsequently filed a police complaint at Amboli station. However, after interrogating him and following investigations, police claimed that he had made a false complaint and the story was made up as an excuse for being late to work.

He was arrested on October 4 and sent to police custody. Another officer, Police Inspector Balwant Patil confirmed that the chargesheet will be filed before the end of January. “It will surely be done in 10 to 15 days, 100 per cent. There is no problem, it is just process,” he said. Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon, whom Kashyap had reached out to for legal assistance, said the chargesheet was not a worry. “The charges against Kashyap are false. He has got good lawyers and we are ready to fight the case in court,” the AAP leader said.