Mumbai: Bandra-Worli sea link toll increased, commuters unhappy

Regular users of the Bandra-Worli Sea link would have to pay increased toll for using the bridge from Sunday.

The move disappointed commuters who claim authorities have done little to decongest the bridge during peak hours and hence, the rise in the toll was unjustified. There has been a minimum increase of Rs 10 for one-way passenger car trips to Rs 1,000 for monthly passes of heavy vehicle users, including trucks and buses. Users say the increase is justified if the bridge is decongested.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, light motor vehicles such as cars, jeeps (having carriage capacity up to 12 passengers excluding driver), six seater, auto-rickshaws excluding driver, using the bridge will have to pay Rs 70 for a single trip and Rs 105 for a return trip. That’s a hike of Rs 10 and Rs 15 respectively for passenger cars.

Bandra resident Varsha Gidwani, a software professional, who uses the sea link to commute between Bandra and Nariman Point said, “I use the sea link once a week to cut down on my travelling time. While hiking toll, they are ignoring the essential problems of commuters while using the link — the bottlenecks at both ends of the sea link and the long queues at the toll plaza.”

Ritesh Sawant, who resides in Andheri and travels to Worli regularly, said, “With the increase in number of vehicles using the link, they should have made the toll affordable…. The approach roads for the sea link from Bandra and Worli both defeat the purpose of saving time during peak hours.”

Daily pass rates, for passenger cars have increased by Rs 25, bringing it to Rs 175 for a single day. Single trips for mini buses and light commercial vehicles (with a minimum carrying capacity of 20 passengers) will cost Rs 110 while a return journey will be Rs 165.

Trucks and buses will have to pay Rs 145 for one trip, while it will cost Rs 215 for a return. The daily pass rates for mini bus/tempo is Rs 275 and for trucks and buses is Rs 360. There are also monthly passes for those who use the link frequently.

Prices of the passes have been raised to Rs 3,500 for passenger cars (from Rs 3,000) Rs 5,500 for mini buses and LCVs, and Rs 7,250 (from Rs 6,250) for heavy vehicles.

The new toll will remain from April 1,2018, to March 31, 2022, till revision.

