Mumbai bandh LIVE UPDATES: Groups seek action against Pune agitators, stall train services

There were calls for a bandh in Mumbai on Tuesday, as Dalit groups sought action against those involved in the violent clashes in Pune the day before. Violence between the Dalit and Maratha communities was reported on Monday, after lakhs of Dalits gathered in the city to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The clashes had led to at least one person being killed and several injured.

Hundreds of people stalled train operations at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla. Additional Commission of Police Lakhmi Gautam said, “There are groups of people attempting a raasta roko (to block the way). The police has managed to avoid it so far.”

1.17 pm: In case you’re just joining us, here’s the latest on the Mumbai bandh: Dalit protesters, who are seeking action against members of the Maratha community, have called for a ‘rasta rokho’ in the city. The protest comes a day after Dalit and Maratha groups clashed in Pune, resulting in the death of one person. This morning, protesters tried to stall train services — Operations at Chembur station were briefly paused. Now, they are trying to march towards Ambedkar garden.

1.14 pm: Protestors have stopped traffic on Sion Panvel highway, near Chembur. They are trying to march towards Ambedkar Garden. Here’s a picture of the highway right now.

1.05 pm: As you can see in the picture below, there is heavy deployment of police in parts of the city, especially in Damu Nagar Kandivali, where shops have been closed as well. The city police is trying to restrict groups have moving ahead to the Ambedkar garden. Earlier this morning, the Additional Commissioner of Police had said the police has managed to avoid protesters from stalling train services.

12.53 pm: Dalit groups are trying to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, but have been stopped near Chembur Naka. The police is not permitting protesters to move ahead. Meanwhile, anti-RSS slogans can be reportedly heard at the rally.

12.30 pm: On Monday, at least one person was killed and several injured after violent clashes erupted between Dalit and Maratha groups. Here’s a picture of a vehicle being torched in Pune.

12.21 pm: Reacting to the developments, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, “Spoke to Maharashtra CM, demand that this matter should be inquired; action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don’t recur,” reports ANI.

12.20 pm: Train services are stalled in Chembur station. Shops located outside the station have been closed too. The shutters are down in many shops, as you can see from the picture below, taken by our journalist on the ground.

After clashes between Dalits and Marathas in Pune,groups of Dalits assemble at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla attempting a raasta roko seeking action. Shops in Mulund & Chembur shut pic.twitter.com/IwHrKO4YXr — Mohamed Thaver (@thaver_mohamed) January 2, 2018

12.15 pm: Welcome to our live blog. Groups are seeking a bandh in Mumbai today, a day after violent clashes were reported in neighbouring city, Pune, between Dalits and Marathas. Follow this blog for news and updates.

