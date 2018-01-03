Mumbai bandh: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani’s felicitation postponed

Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

The felicitation of Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit leader and newly elected MLA from Gujarat, in Mumbai that was to take place on Wednesday has been postponed. Since some of the political parties that had invited him to Mumbai on Wednesday have also given a Maharashtra bandh call, they decided to delay the felicitation.

Vishwas Utagi, state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), one of the political parties that was to felicitate Mevani, said, “The event has been postponed. We initially invited him tomorrow. However, since we have now called for a Maharashtra bandh, it would not be proper to have a public felicitation.”

Mevani was one of the main speakers at the Elgar Parishad — an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of battle of Bhima Koregaon.

