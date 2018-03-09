Mumbai: Bag with Rs 6 lakh ‘stolen’ from businessman’s car

THE MUMBAI police is on the lookout for a gang that allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 6 lakh in cash from the vehicle of a 55-year-old businessman. Police suspect that the accused were following the complainant, Himanshu Bora, as he was returning from his dry fruit shop at the APMC market in Vashi. He was on his way home in Wadala. The Mankhurd police have registered an FIR and are looking for the accused.

An officer linked to the probe said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when Bora was returning from his shop at the APMC market around 7.30 am in a Swift Dzire car. He had kept a bag with Rs 6 lakh in cash next to the driver’s seat. As he reached the Vashi bridge, two bike-borne men intercepted him and told him that his car’s back tyre was punctured. “I parked my car on the side of the road and got off to find that the back tyre of my vehicle was punctured,” Bora has told the police in his statement.

The 55-year-old then went looking for a car mechanic. When he returned to his vehicle a few minutes later, he found that the window next to the front seat had been broken and his bag had been stolen, the police said. After looking around for sometime, he called up his friend who picked him up from the spot. Later, Bora approached the Mankhurd police station where an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on charges of theft. “We have registered an FIR and are looking for the accused,” said Sanjay Vernekar, the senior inspector, Mankhurd police.

An officer from Mankhurd police station, who is investigating the case, said they suspect that the bike-borne men were part of the crime. “We suspect that the accused were keeping an eye on the victim and that he was carrying a large sum of money. The accused punctured his vehicle and possibly the bikers were part of the gang. We are, however, scanning CCTV footage on the stretch to see if the bikers were following them. Investigations are on in the case,” said an officer.

