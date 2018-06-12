Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw union writes to transport secretary, wants increase in fares

The last fare hike was done in 2012 which stayed till 2015. The government later appointed a committee to be led by senior bureaucrat BS Khatua to decide on the increase in fares.. (Express Photo by Aman Deshmukh) The last fare hike was done in 2012 which stayed till 2015. The government later appointed a committee to be led by senior bureaucrat BS Khatua to decide on the increase in fares.. (Express Photo by Aman Deshmukh)

A city-based auto-rickshaw union wants the Maharashtra government to increase the minimum fare price for rickshaw rides in the city. In a letter marked to transport secretary, the union has asked to increase the minimum price to Rs 20 from Rs 18 at present.

“Due to the increased costs in the standard of living and fuel rates, we are unable to get a decent business with the present rickshaw fares. Since three years, the government has not revised the fares which is costing us,” Thampy Kurien, rickshaw union leader said. His union represents close to 9,000 rickshaws.

On June 8, the Mahanagar Gas Limited increased the basic price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1.51/kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Rs 0.33/ Standard Cubic Meter. This led to an increase in the cost of CNG to Rs 46.17/kg as compared to Rs 44.22/kg before.

The government follows the fare model recommended by the Hakim Committee to hike the fares for taxis and rickshaws.

The last fare hike was done in 2012 which stayed till 2015. The government later appointed a committee to be led by senior bureaucrat BS Khatua to decide on the increase in fares.

“The committee’s recommendations remains to be implemented by the government. The government should look at increasing the base fares for us drivers. If they delay it more, we will approach the Court,” Kurien added. Kurien has also asked for an increase in the rate charged by rickshaws to Rs 13.10 per kilometer from Rs 12.19. Senior transport officials said they would look at the proposal and comment.

