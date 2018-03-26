Mumbai: Two dead, two injured as auto rams into BEST bus in Malad

While the auto driver and his friend in the auto died, two others in the auto sustained injuries in the accident. (Representational) While the auto driver and his friend in the auto died, two others in the auto sustained injuries in the accident. (Representational)

IN A fatal accident that took place at Marve road in Malad on Sunday afternoon, two persons died while two others sustained injuries. As per police, an autorickshaw driver was driving the three-wheeler in an inebriated condition and slammed the auto into a moving BEST bus that led to the incident. While the auto driver and his friend in the auto died, two others in the auto sustained injuries in the accident. The local Malwani police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the deceased auto driver.

An officer linked to the case said that the incident in question took place on the Marve road in Malad around 1.30 pm on Sunday. A group of six friends including the auto driver Zuber Kadri (48) had gone to Danapani beach in Malad. There they consumed alcohol and were on their way back. “ Kadri, who was under the influence of alcohol rammed the auto rickshaw into a BEST bus that was passing by,” said an officer from Malwani police station.

As a result of the impact, Kadri and his friend Satish Sodhe (35) were knocked unconscious while four others sustained injuries. The friends were rushed to the nearby hospital where Kadri and Sodhe were declared dead.

The three others who sustained injuries are still recuperating at the hospital.

An officer from Malwani police station said that as per procedure they registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash and negligent driving.

However since the accused in the case is Kadri, is already dead, they will be later filing an abated summary report in the matter.

