Mumbai: ATS teams arrest man for ‘sending money to ISI agent through hawala’

THE UTTAR PRADESH Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with its Maharashtra counterparts, picked up another man from Mumbai Thursday for allegedly supplying funds through hawala to an Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agent arrested from Faizabad by the UP ATS earlier. Late Wednesday, the two teams had arrested one Altaf Qureshi on similar charges from Pydhonie in south Mumbai.

A senior officer from the Maharashtra ATS said they arrested Javed Naviwala (31), an alleged hawala operator since 2009 who had used his network to supply Rs 15,000 to alleged ISI agent Aftab Ali, Thursday. Ali was also arrested by the UP ATS Wednesday for allegedly spying on Army movements in India. “Javed had asked Qureshi to get the money transferred to Ali,” said a senior ATS officer.

“Javed has claimed he did not know that he was transferring money to an ISI agent. He claims that a friend of a relative based in Pakistan had asked him to transfer the money for ‘medical charity’. We are sure more details will be revealed,” said the officer.

The officer added that Altaf and Javed knew each other since they hailed from the same Dhoraji village in Rajkot (Gujarat). While Javed has been living in Agripada for a long time, Altaf had come to Mumbai from Dhoraji in 2009. Altaf had been allegedly working for Javed’s hawala network.

