Mumbai: At 38.8°C, it already feels like summer

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of eight degrees more than the normal. The maximum temperature recorded in Mumbai was 38.8°C and the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be 38°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

IMD recorded a minimum of 19.6°C in Santacruz while the maximum was 37.5°C. Whereas, Colaba recorded a minimum of 23.8°C and a maximum of 37°C. IMD data indicates that it is the highest temperature since 2012, which had recorded 39°C. Over the past few days, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra reeled under hot weather conditions. In fact, places such as Dahanu, Ratnagiri and Mumbai have been witnessing 7-9 degrees above normal temperatures.

Humidity in the coastal part of the state and the city has increased. While the humidity levels in Santacruz was 42%, Colaba recorded 74% on Saturday. Cool winds from northeast were replaced by hot easterly winds making the state warmer. Hot weather continues to grip the state as warm inland winds were consistently blowing across the region. In the state, Ratnagiri recorded the highest temperature at 39°C and Dahanu was at 37°C, both 9°C more than normal.