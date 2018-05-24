Mumbai: As dog bite complaints increase, Vasai Virar may get second sterilisation centre

A stray inside a local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) A stray inside a local train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

After receiving 20 complaints of dog bites in a month, the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has decided to set up its second dog sterilization centre after almost six years. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to report dog bite and menace cases on the civic body’s helpline number.

According to activists, around 20 cases of dog bites have been reported from Bolinj alone.

VVCMC opened its first dog sterilisation centre at Navghar in 2011. The centre has a capacity to house 121 dogs at a time. About 16 to 18 dogs are sterilised at the centre in a day. However, the facility has been falling short in the Vasai-Virar region, which has a dog population of over 40,000, as per the VVCMC data.

The second sterilisation centre is proposed to come in Pelhar area in Vasai city. Ambernath-based NGO Animal Welfare Society is helping the civic body to run the sterilisation unit at Navghar. VVCMC officials have been looking for another NGO that can take care of the proposed second centre.

“The VVCMC consists of four municipal councils and 40 villages. It is a challenging task for us as we have to carefully catch these dogs, treat them, sterilise them, administer anti-rabies injection and release them in the same area. We keep these dogs at the centre for a week and take care of them. All this takes time. Hence, we decided to come up with another sterilisation centre soon, much bigger than the one at Navghar,” said VVCMC commissioner Satish Lokhande.

Lokhande said so far the sterilisation centre at Navghar has managed to sterilise 20,000 dogs. The civic administration had in 2010 decided to set up five centres in the region. A fund of Rs 25 lakh was allocated for sterilization. However, only one sterilization centre could be set up, remaining four are still in the pipeline. The civic body is now focusing on strays in areas from where the highest number of cases of dog bites were reported in the last couple of months.

The public health centres in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar have been receiving 15 to 20 patients with dog bites since past three months. The rural hospitals have also reported a shortage in the injections administered to a dog bite patient.

“Don’t understand if it’s the weather that is leading to more cases of dog bites or just a group of aggressive, unsterilized dogs. Last week a four-year-old child was mauled by three dogs in Virar. The boy was rescued by hawkers and passersby. The civic body should rush with the sterilisation process to help both the stray dogs and the citizens,” said a doctor from a Public Health Centre in Virar.

“More sterilization centres are needed. Besides, we have received complaints about ‘dog lovers’ who hide dogs when the sterilisation centre team arrives to pick them up. I request these people to stop this for the betterment of the dogs. We have asked all the corporators to tell citizens in their ward to contact the VVCMC helpline to report cases of dog menace,” said deputy mayor of VVCMC Prakash Rodrigues.

Many people in Sunil Kisan Nagar, in Nalasopara (East), have complained of being bitten by dogs at least once in the past few years, says Raju Bait, a local resident.

Last month, Darsh Shinde (5) and Alankar Marathe (8) were bitten by a stray dog in the same neighbourhood. Darsh left the building compound chasing his football when the stray dog bit him on his leg, his family said. “Next week the same dog bit another boy, Alankar. It was trying to bite other people too but was shooed away by the watchman,” said Bait, a local resident.

Alankar’s mother Divya Marathe said, “My son and his friends are now scared to leave the building compound since then.”

However, activists claim that the VVCMC is not dealing the issue properly. “The speed at which the VVCMC is going, it will take another four to five years for them to sterilise the existing population of dogs in the region. Currently, the VVCMC has only one veterinarian,” said Maria Vasco, resident of Vasai. Post sterilisation, a dog is released in the same locality from where it was picked up as the VVCMC is not equipped with a dog hostel, activists have alleged.

Geeta Saha, animal lover and Vasai resident alleged, that VVCMC does not allow activists to inspect sterilisation centre. “I have not heard of dog bite cases atleast in the city areas. This must be the case, if at all reported, from villages. The older societies used take care of dogs, people fed them, however, things have changed now. Dogs are getting aggressive as housing societies shoo them away. Also they don’t have anything to eat and are continuously teased. Chicken and meat shops feed left over, raw meat to the dogs. This too is a reason why dogs are getting aggressive. Biting is the last resort for dogs too.”

