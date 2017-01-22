Mumbai: As cricket club raises its boundaries, there is relief all around

A month ago, the club had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to allow it to build a higher fencing so that pedestrians taking the route didn’t get injured. Nirmal Harindran A month ago, the club had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to allow it to build a higher fencing so that pedestrians taking the route didn’t get injured. Nirmal Harindran

The National Cricket Club (NCC) has finally found a solution to the decades-old problem of soaring cricket balls striking unsuspecting passers-by. The club at Cross Maidan recently built a 14-foot-high fencing, which will prevent the aerial shots hit by promising batsmen at Cross Maidan from injuring shoppers headed to the Fashion Street. A month ago, the club had requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow it to build a higher fencing so that pedestrians taking the route didn’t get injured.

Rajdeep Gupta, who owns the club and also looks over teams like Route Mobile, said there had been many cases of passers-by getting hit.

“The straight part of NCC is not more than 40 yards and if any batsman hits it hard, there’s a chance of people getting injured. It was only last week that a girl was hit on her head. Injury caused by a leather ball can be very dangerous. There have been instances when many have been hit on their hands. We all felt enough is enough and we need to do something before any major injury takes place,” Gupta said.

Cross Maidan had a metal fencing earlier, which was no more than four feet high, resulting in the ball crossing over to the busy pathway of Cross Maidan.

Raju Pathak, whose team Rizvi Springfield HS plays most of their games at Cross Maidan, welcomed the initiative.

“The biggest problem playing in National CC ground is that one part of the ground witnesses thousands of passers-by crossing daily. Many a times there have been issues of people getting hit. But after this (fence), at least this problem won’t repeat. The net is 14 feet high,” he said.