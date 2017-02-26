Mumbai: Arrival of hybrid buses delayed, again

THE ARRIVAL of hybrid buses has been delayed once again, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) now planning to introduce them not before March 31. This is the fourth extension within months.

The buses, which will provide shuttle services to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from Sion, Kurla and Bandra stations, were to begin operations post the civic polls. According to a senior MMRDA official, the buses are ready and the first round of inspection has also been done. “After the first round of inspection, we have given them suggestions for improvement. The buses should arrive in the city by March 31,” he added.

Watch What Else Is Making News

MMRDA had signed a contract with Tata Motors Limited last year for 25 buses and the services were supposed to begin by December. However, the wait has only grown longer, with the MMRDA repeatedly announcing new dates for their arrival. The environment-friendly buses were purchased by the MMRDA in a bid to promote electric transport under the National Electric Mobility Mission 2020.

The air-conditioned and WiFi-enabled buses will be operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and the ticket fares would be as per their regular AC fares. Initially, only five buses will be introduced.