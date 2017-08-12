Mumbai: Areeb Majeed claims harassment, wants to move out of Arthur Road jail

Majeed has claimed that while many cells are lying vacant, he is being “harassed” by the jail authorities. (File photo) Majeed has claimed that while many cells are lying vacant, he is being “harassed” by the jail authorities. (File photo)

Areeb Majeed, the Kalyan youth booked by the National Investigation Agency on charges of terror, has approached the court seeking a transfer from Arthur Road jail. Majeed has claimed he is being threatened by the jail authorities and has sought transfer to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Majeed, who was arrested by the NIA in 2014 on charges of having travelled to Syria to join terrorist organisation Islamic State, has said in his plea that as per the court’s orders, he was supposed to be kept in the high-security Anda cell. He has claimed that the prison authorities had lodged two more persons in his cell recently. Majeed has also said that he is preparing for his case with his chargesheet running into 25,000 pages but the three inmates and their luggage leaves no room for him.

Majeed has claimed that while many cells are lying vacant, he is being “harassed” by the jail authorities. “The deputy superintendent has been repeatedly threatening the applicant that if he does not keep quiet, then the jail authorities would make a false report that he is propagating the ideology of Islamic State and recruiting people for IS…” Majeed has claimed in his application.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App