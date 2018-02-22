Mumbai: Architecture exhibition begins tomorrow

Thirteen architectural firms from across the country will bring to Mumbai a national travelling exhibition titled ‘Death of Architecture: Circa 2000’. The exhibition aims to dispense with technical jargon and architectural drawings, and instead adopt the language of poster designers and artists to communicate.

In the exhibition that runs over 100 metres, models, installations and video clips will open on February 23 and remain on display at the Nehru Science Centre till March 4. “From symbols of the past to more recent institutions that the country has acquired after Independence, cities are often identified by the architecture that dominates their consciousness. The last few decades have been of breathless construction and upheavals in our understanding of urbanity. Globalization, new capital, and changing values and aspirations have fuelled the change in the way we aspire to build the structures we inhabit,” the organisers said in a statement.

The exhibition, hosted in association with Hansgrohe and Design Owl, will include the works of M/s Prabhakar B. Bhagwat, leading landscape design firm, which through a series of prints will gaze at thousands of years of architecture.

The other exhibits will include drawings inspired by the temple town of Thiruporur by Pramod Balakrishnan of Edifice, Chennai, dissecting the elements of Halasuru Street, Bengaluru, by Bijoy Ramachandran of Hundred Hands. Conservation architect Vikas Dilwari will run through historical layers of Mumbai and map its change in character, while Girish Doshi will capture the vernacular and historical spaces of his native Pune. Rupali Gupte and Prasad Shetty will penetrate deep into chawls of Lower Parel and activities and objects.

