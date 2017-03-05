Mumbai antique smuggling racket: DRI arrests sculptor from Delhi

NEARLY A month after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested American citizen Vijay Nanda, suspected to be kingpin of a multinational antique smuggling racket, the agency arrested Udit Jain, a sculptor suspected to be Nanda’s accomplice, on Friday.

According to the DRI, the two are part of the same syndicate involved in smuggling antiques out of India. A DRI official said their investigations had revealed that Jain, a Delhi resident, was handling the Indian-side activities.

The official said Jain had been called in for questioning on Thursday and his statement was recorded. “He admitted that he had procured antiques from various places in India at the behest of Nanda and exported them to Hong Kong,” an official said. “The antiques exported included Gupta Era rings and coins, Bronze statues from the Chola period and stone statues of Durga and Ganesha. These antiques had been vandalised from temples in India,” he added.

Jain, as per DRI, would hide the antiques among handicraft and imitation jewellery consignments to hoodwink authorities. Following his interrogation, he was placed under arrest on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody. The official added that Jain was earlier arrested by DRI Chennai in relation to the attempted smuggling of antiques by the Deendayalan syndicate from Tamil Nadu and spent 45 days in a Chennai prison.

The DRI had arrested Nanda on February 7 on the charge of heading an international antique smuggling racket. He is currently in judicial custody.