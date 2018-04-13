Mumbai: Anticipatory bail granted to builder in case filed by Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu

Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. (Express archive photo) Actor Dilip Kumar with Saira Banu. (Express archive photo)

A sessions court has allowed the anticipatory bail application filed by Samir Bhojwani, builder and developer, against whom veteran actors Dilip Kumar and wife Saira Banu had filed a complaint of cheating and forgery among other charges.

Bhojwani had sought relief from the court, stating that since all the evidence in the case is documentary, custodial interrogation is not required. The court allowed Bhojwani’s plea, setting certain conditions, including cooperating with the probe.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police had filed an FIR against Bhojwani based on the complaint by Kumar and Banu, alleging that he was threatening them over a plot in Bandra.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App