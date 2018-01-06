Mumbai: Another fire breaks out, this time at building in Nagpada 

The blaze was confined to the basement of the apartment. (Prashant Nadkar) The blaze was confined to the basement of the apartment. (Prashant Nadkar)

A day after a fire in Marol killed four of a family and barely a week after a fire swept through resto-pub 1Above and adjoining Mojo’s Bistro inside the Kamala Mills Compound, leaving at least 14 dead, 11 of them women, and 54 others injured, a major fire broke out in the basement of the Zia Cooperative Housing Society, a ground-plus-six storey residential building, on Bellasis Road in Nagpada.

Fire brigade officials, however, said there were no casualties in the blaze categorised as Level III.

People stranded on the upper floors of the building and in the lift were rescued unhurt by firemen. According to fire officials, the blaze was confined to one of the three godowns in the basement of the building. “We managed to evacuate everybody in the building to a girls school nearby as a safety measure. Those stranded on the upper floors, in an adjoining wing and in the lift were rescued unhurt,” said Kailash Hiwrale, Chief Fire Officer (in-charge), Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The lift in the building stopped after the fire broke out. Three men and a woman stuck inside were rescued. “We received a call around 12.16 pm. Our first team reached the spot at 12.28 pm and declared it as a Level II fire. However, later its status was upgraded to Level III at 12.34 pm. We could control the fire within an hour’s time with not a single casualty. We shifted the residents of the building to the school for safety during fire-fighting and rescue operations,” Hiwrale added.

Around eight fire engines and five jumbo water tankers, an aerial ladder platform (ALT), a turntable ladder (TTL) and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The firefighters even used thermal imaging cameras. The fire was brought under control by 2 pm.

This was the fourth fire in two days. On Thursday, three fire incidents were reported – at a residential building in Marol, Prime Mall at Irla in Vile Parle and at a rubber factory on Kurla Sakinaka road. While no casualty was reported in the fire at Prime Mall and the rubber factory, four people, including two children, died at Maimoon Manzil on Church Road in Marol. The deceased — all from a single family residing in flat number 306 on the third floor of the building — were identified as Dawood Ali Kapasi (80), Tasneem Kapasi (42), Moiz Kapasi (10) and Sakina Kapasi (14). Seventeen others were rescued from the building.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported in L8 building near the Press Enclave in Prateeksha Nagar, Sion, around 6 pm on Friday. The fire was confined to one flat located on the fourth floor of the building, was brought

under control and extinguished by 6.16 pm.

