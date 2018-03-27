Mumbai: Another fire at Deonar dumping ground, no casualties reported

Officials from the fire brigade said it was a minor fire, but their fire fighting team was taking all precautions. (Express photo/File) Officials from the fire brigade said it was a minor fire, but their fire fighting team was taking all precautions. (Express photo/File)

As temperatures continued to stay well above normal in Mumbai, a fire broke out at the Deonar dumping ground on Monday afternoon, in the second such fire incident this week. Classifying it as a Level-II fire, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed four fire tenders to the spot. Officials from the fire brigade said it was a minor fire, but their fire fighting team was taking all precautions. No casualties were reported.

Last week, a similar fire had broken out at the dumping ground.

“We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. But, it was a minor fire, and people need not worry. Our teams have managed to get the fire under control,” said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale.

In February 2016, massive fire incidents at the Deonar dumping ground had pushed the area’s air pollution levels to the ‘dangerous’ mark. It took over a week for the fire brigade and other agencies to control the fire and its after effects, as areas around the dumping ground were covered in thick smoke.

Due to the smoke that engulfed the area, residents in the vicinity had complained of breathing difficulties as well as problems in commuting.

Last month, the BMC had tabled a proposal before its Standing Committee to build a boundary wall, at a cost of Rs 8 crore, to prevent such incidents. The proposal is yet to be approved.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported on Monday evening at a slum in Nehru Nagar, Kurla. The fire brigade declared it a Level-II fire and no casualties were reported.

