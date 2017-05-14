Mumbai: Another deer dies, this time in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The four-year-old doe was pregnant. Express The four-year-old doe was pregnant. Express

A day after a deer died on the Western Express Highway, a doe died within city limits on Saturday after sustaining severe chest injuries. The four-year-old pregnant doe succumbed to her internal injuries after probably running into a hard object in the woods, officials said. According to foresters, locals of Amar Nagar, the Mulund section of the national park, had first spotted the motionless doe.

“The locals instantly intimated us and told us that when they spotted the doe, they also saw langurs fleeing from nearby trees. They further claimed that langurs had forced the deer to break away from its herd and resulted in the doe probably hitting her head on the boundary wall. When our rescue team reached the spot the doe was already dead,” said Anwar Ahmed, director, Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The postmortem of the animal, however, found no head or other external injuries. Dr Shailesh Pethe the veterinarian attached with SGNP, said that the postmortem of the doe was conducted at 5 pm on Saturday.

“The spotted doe was 4 years old and pregnant. The postmortem reveals that the cause of death in this case was due to a mechanical injury leading to fracture of rib and internal hemorrhage in chest cavity leading to hypovolemic shock and death,” said Dr Pethe, adding that there were no external injuries on the body. “The doe sustained a blunt force trauma by some hard object like a wall on her chest that resulted in the injury but nothing to the head. The forest department is further probing the incident,” he said.

