Mumbai: Amar Mahal flyover closed, traffic snarls in eastern suburbs

With the stretch towards Thane shut, the snarl extended upto 4 km. (Source: Pradip Das) With the stretch towards Thane shut, the snarl extended upto 4 km. (Source: Pradip Das)

There were major traffic snarls in the eastern suburbs Monday after the Amar Mahal flyover junction was closed for repairs.

The flyover on the Eastern Express Highway was closed on Saturday by the state Public Works Department which noted that certain joints holding up the flyover had slipped. With several commuters inundating the traffic police with complaints of traffic congestion, the BMC put out an advisory with alternate routes to be taken for Thane.

The BMC declared that the road was dangerous to travel on and that traffic had been diverted to the Wadala Freeway, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and Chembur Naka via Chheda Nagar and to LBS Road via the Ghatkopar-Andheri link road.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now