Mumbai: All four RTOs start drive against erring cab aggregators

AS A measure against cab aggregators who have failed to register themselves under the City Taxi Permit Scheme 2017, the four Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city have initiated a drive against its operations. Starting Thursday, drivers of these app-based cabs will be issued a memo if found violating the rules.

Under the Maharashtra City Taxi Scheme 2017, implemented in March by the government, app-based cabs will need to follow a colour code of daffodil yellow for their cabs. Higher permit costs for vehicles with engine capacity running beyond 1,400 cc and clean fuel usage are the other guidelines. The aggregators were given a three-month period to register themselves under the permits.

“As the cab aggreagtors have not followed the time period to register themselves under the permit, we have been asked to issue memos to the drivers. The memos will be issued if they are found to be violating rules – for example if the cabs are not coloured in the given colour or the cleaner fuel is not being used,” a senior transport official said.

RTOS in Wadala, Tardeo, Andheri and Borivali have initiated the drive, officials said. Till Thursday, none of the four RTOs in Mumbai had received applications from Ola and Uber for getting registered under the City Taxi Permit Scheme. Also, Uber has moved court over the rules, under which the government has asked the service providers to apply for licences.

“As the court has not called for a stay on the guidelines under the rule, we will be following this practice to ensure faster registration of their cabs. The memos could range up to a fine of Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 as their non-compliance act will now be considered as breach of permit rules,” the official added.

No comment was received from Ola or Uber. There are 40,000 vehicles classified under cab aggregators in Mumbai.

