Mumbai: AIU seizes over Rs 44 lakh in foreign currency at International Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport intercepted a passenger and seized assorted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 44,18,803 from his luggage on Sunday. Officials also recovered two bundles of cash totalling $10,000 from the socks of the accused.

The accused, Sayyed Rehman Ali (35), a resident of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, was heading to Sharjah on an Air India flight. Based on suspicion, officials searched the passenger and found two bundles of $5,000 each from his socks.

Officials then examined his red trolley bag and found assorted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 44,18,803 concealed inside a plastic sheet. Officials recorded the statement of the accused and booked him under the Customs Act, read with sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The accused, in his statement, admitted that the currency belonged to one Salim, a resident of Dubai. The accused, a commerce graduate from Mangalore University, has a printing business in Sharjah.

Another passenger, Rahul Premchandani (28), was intercepted by the AIU based on profiling after he arrived from Dubai. He was found carrying a crude gold chain, weighing 350 grams and valued at Rs 10,50,000. The accused had been booked by the AIU earlier as well for smuggling foreign currency to the tune of Rs 11,96,230 in 2015. Both the accused were arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now