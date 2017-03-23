Mumbai: AIU seizes 2 kg gold worth over Rs 65 lakh in two days, 5 booked

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport intercepted five passengers between March 20 and 21 and recovered gold weighing over 2 kg, worth over Rs 65 lakh. Four of the five passengers had allegedly concealed the contraband inside their rectums.

AIU intercepted one Mansoor Kolikarra Mohamad (31), a resident of Kasaragod, Kerala, based on profiling, on March 20. The passenger, who had arrived from Dubai on a Jet Airways flight, had allegedly concealed five gold bars, totally weighing 583 grams and valued at Rs 16,90,700, inside his rectum. On the same day, one Manoj Ashoklal Watwani (24), a resident of Ulhasnagar, Thane, who had arrived from Bahrain, was also intercepted and two gold bars weighing 232 grams and worth Rs 6,62,800 were recovered from his rectum. AIU also recovered a crude gold chain weighing 900 grams and valued at Rs 26,35,536, the same day from Mayur Hareshkumar Tevani (33), a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat.

The following day, two more passengers, Deepak Girdharilal Khiani and Riyaz Abdul Satar Memon, were intercepted by the AIU at CSI airport. Two gold cut pieces, weighing 300 grams and valued at Rs 8,78,512, were recovered from the former while the latter was allegedly carrying two gold bars weighing 232 grams and worth Rs 6,93,680. Both of them had allegedly concealed the gold inside their rectums and were caught on the basis of profiling.

According to an AIU official, after interception, the accused were subjected to a metal detector door frame which sensed the presence of gold inside their body cavities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now