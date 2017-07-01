Mumbai airport arrest: One held for inappropriately touching woman co-passenger

A 26-year-old was arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai, for allegedly inappropriately touching a female co-passenger on board a Mumbai-bound flight. The accused was arrested on Tuesday morning upon his arrival and sent to judicial custody.

According to senior police officials from the domestic airport police station at Vile Parle, the incident happened on board a Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo flight on Tuesday morning.

“The flight took off from the Bengaluru airport at 6.20 am and reached Mumbai at 7.30 am. The co-passenger had informed the police that the accused, Subin Hamza, was seating next to her in the flight. While she was asleep, she felt she was being inappropriately touched by the accused. She raised the alarm and alerted the crew,” a senior officer at the police station said.

“We, along with the CISF, were waiting at the airport to detain the accused. After questioning Hamza, we found he is a well-off businessman from Coimbatore. He agreed to have conducted the act later,” the official added.

He was arrested under Sections 354 (a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code( IPC) for sexual harassment and insulting modesty of a woman, respectively.

He was released on bail on Friday. Officials from IndiGo remained unavailable for comment.

