Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Talks with affected families to be fast-tracked for land acquisition

So far, the NHSRCL has acquired only 0.9 hectares in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) that forms the originating station from Mumbai. So far, the NHSRCL has acquired only 0.9 hectares in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) that forms the originating station from Mumbai.

The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), executing the high speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, wants to accelerate talks with project affected families (PAP) in Palghar and Thane districts, officials said. The aim is to complete the land acquisition process by December 2018.

The bullet train is expected to be inaugurated on August 15, 2022. So far, the NHSRCL has acquired only 0.9 hectares in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) that forms the originating station from Mumbai. The project will need 1,500 hectares of land. Majority of the land acquisition will have to be done in Gujarat, while 350 hectares will be from Maharashtra. In Mumbai, the land from BKC and 108 villages in Thane and Palghar districts will be used for the project. More than 10,000 people are likely to be affected. NHSRCL is facing resistance from villagers in Diva and Palghar.

Admitting that they failed in creating awareness about the project among villagers, a senior NHSRCL official said, “We did fail in creating awareness about the project to villagers. Six months into this process, we still face questions from them asking what this project is about and why their lands are required.”

While the first round of talks involved village panchayat leaders or local leaders, the second round would involve detailed discussions with villagers, officials said. “Villagers are specifically worried about compensation they would get for the land. To intensify the process, we will be sending messages to 2,000 affected families in Palghar daily from May 3. The text messages will make them aware of the project and how it will help them,” Dhananjay Kumar, a spokesperson of NHSRCL said.

At present, environmental survey and social impact assessment of the project is on. The NHSRCL has submitted a proposal to the forest department about the extent of forest land expected to be diverted for the project. They expect to complete the survey before monsoon.

“We want to finish the alignment work which demarcates the land required for the project and finish our surveys before monsoon sets in. Once rainfall hits the city, it will be difficult to carry out the survey. While land acquisition forms a crucial part of the process, we aim to acquire lands by consent by June else will legally ask them to move out,” Kumar added. The first tender will be floated in June. Officials said they would not wait till all land is acquired and start with construction work wherever land has been acquired.

The bullet train network would be built with the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s aid. The project is expected to cost Rs 1,00,000 crore, of which Rs 81,000 crore will be loaned by the Japanese firm. Brian Lobo, leader of the Shetkari Sanghatana that represents affected families, has questioned the need of the project. “The villagers do not understand why India needs a bullet train. While officials claim they are holding talks, we do not see any effort from their side to reach individual villagers.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App