Mumbai: AHAR issues circular on fire safety norms to 8,000 members

DAYS AFTER a fire gutted two rooftop restaurants in Kamala Mills, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) has issued a circular on fire safety norms to 8,000 of its members across the city. The association of hoteliers has circulated a 14-point circular to restaurateurs educating them about necessary fire safety measures to avoid untoward incidents.

“Our members have been following compliance but we feel that the issue has to be taken up more seriously and hence, we have issued the circular. These are basic and necessary points to be considered at every restaurant,” said Santosh Shetty, the president of AHAR.

Some of the points in the circular include having adequate firefighting equipment, extinguishers, complying with the norms set up by the chief fire officer, carrying out electrical audit of premises by licenced contractors, maintaining gas pipelines and burners and ensuring that common passages, entrances and exits are not encroached upon by stocking material.

The circular urges members to act upon the suggestions on a priority basis. Shetty said the association would also conduct special training on rescue measures for staffers with help of fire officials.

“We already conduct regular training for maintenance of fire fighting equipment for our members – owners, managers as well as staffers. We will also apprise the members about the rescue measures. It is an ongoing process,” he added.

