Mumbai: After four days of power outages, MSEDCL says 17,000 MW Sunday demand met, no load-shedding

AFTER FOUR days of power outages and load-shedding across the state, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) claimed to have restored continuous power supply Sunday.

“A demand for around 17,000 MW was recorded Sunday (in zones outside of Mumbai), all of which was met by the MSEDCL,” said a spokesperson for the state distribution company. However, officials hinted at outages over the next few days as they were unsure if the demand could be met. “The MSEDCL is making all efforts to get power from various sources to meet the increased demand. We are hopeful that the problem (of load-shedding) is resolved in a couple of days,” said an official.

Meanwhile, some parts in the outskirts of Mumbai complained of short-term outages Sunday. “The supply was cut around 6 am but resumed within an hour,” said Abbas Jaffer Ali, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra.

The MSEDCL had earlier estimated a surplus of 2,000-3,000 MW, but has now fallen short of 4,000 MW power resulting in outages in several parts since Wednesday. This is the first time since 2014 that the distributor has resorted to load-shedding.

Over four days, the MSEDCL shed upto 1,500 MW load a day. The outages during the peak of summer have not only caused discomfort to consumers but also affected farmers with agricultural supply suffering too.

Pratap Hogade, chairman of the Maharashtra Electrical Consumer Association, has decided to file a petition in the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission. “The claim that outages took place only in the last four days is false. In April, MSEDCL carried out undeclared load-shedding in several parts of the state, except in big cities,” said Hogade, adding that MSEDCL should be accountable and give 24×7 electricity to its consumers.

One of the reasons for the shortage, as cited by MSEDCL officials, is the diminished generation in some units owing to low availability of coal. To this effect, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is in talks with the Union Ministry for Coal for importing coal. Sources close to the minister said a response from the ministry was awaited. Efforts are on to import higher quantity coal.

Meanwhile, to counter the sudden shortage, MSEDCL has now bought 700 MW of power from Adani and Mahagenco, a sister company. It has also changed the timings for agricultural consumers. Power will now be available to them in two eight-hour phases between 1 am and 7 pm the next day.

