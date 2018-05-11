Mumbai actor murder: Prosecution seeks capital punishment for both accused

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam sought death sentence for both the accused. Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam sought death sentence for both the accused.

The prosecution on Thursday sought death sentence for Amitkumar Jaiswal (41) and Alveena alias Preeti Surin (32), who were convicted on charges of murdering aspiring actor Meenakshi Thapa in 2012. The duo was held guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence by the sessions court on Wednesday. The court is likely to pass the order on sentencing on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam sought death sentence for both the accused. He argued that the “barbaric act” of the murder should be taken into account as an aggravating circumstance against the convicts. “Sentence should reflect the conscience of the society,” Nikam told court. He added that there are “16 special reasons” to hold that the case is “rarest of the rare”.

Among the reasons, Nikam told the court, that it is judicially accepted that the murder was committed in a cruel and brutal manner. Thapa was working as a model and also acted in a few TV serials. The accused abducted her on the false pretext that there was a shooting in Gorakhpur. So, she travelled with Jaiswal, believing that she would be given a role by both the accused. The manner and method adopted by the accused for killing and disposing of the body, disclosed the “tricks of the outrageous criminality and the behaviour of the accused.”

Nikam further argued that after killing Thapa, the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from Thapa’s family, by threatening them to shoot her and post a video on the Internet. The accused had obtained the PIN number of Thapa’s debit card either by deceitful means or by torturing her just before her death and this act of accused “establishes the criminal mindset of the highest order.” Nikam told court that they should be sentenced to death as they have no remorse and no repentance for killing Thapa.

The duo, who worked as coordinators in the film industry, had befriended 26-year-old Thapa, who had appeared in several films, including Kareena Kapoor starrer Heroine in 2012.

