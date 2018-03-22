Mumbai: Actor Kunal Khemu fined for riding bike without helmet

The police issued Khemu a challan of Rs 500 under the Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing the protective headgear. (File) The police issued Khemu a challan of Rs 500 under the Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing the protective headgear. (File)

Actor Kunal Khemu was fined by the traffic police on Wednesday for riding his bike without a helmet. The offence was brought to light by Twitter user Anil Kashyap, who tweeted three pictures of Khemu riding his bike, to the Mumbai Police.

The police issued Khemu a challan of Rs 500 under the Motor Vehicles Act for not wearing the protective headgear. This prompted the actor to post on Twitter that he regretted flouring traffic rules. He said: “I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example!”

The Mumbai Police tweeted saying: “@kunalkemmu You love bikes, we love every citizen’s safety. And we wish a regret could avert mishaps! Hope next time the realisation won’t be an afterthought! An e-challan has been dispatched.”

Last year, too, the police took cognisance of pictures of traffic violations committed by another actor, fining Varun Dhawan for leaning out of his car to take a picture with a fan while waiting at a traffic signal in Juhu. Dhawan was fined Rs 600 for not wearing a seat-belt and obstructing traffic movement. After receiving the challan, Dhawan had tweeted an apology.

