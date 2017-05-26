Mumbai: Activists continue to protest cutting of trees, five detained

An activist who climbed a tree on Thursday. Nirmal Harindran An activist who climbed a tree on Thursday. Nirmal Harindran

Activists from different parts of the city protested against the tree cutting for Metro 3 at Churchgate station Thursday by attempting to replicate the Chipko Movement. Several people climbed trees and hugged them to prevent metro workers from cutting the trees. However, they were soon detained and taken to the Marine Drive Police Station.

“Some people are trying to prevent the workers from cutting the trees so we had to detain them. We are here just to ensure that the government’s work is not hindered,” said a senior inspector at the site.

Five people were detained at the police station for three to four hours to prevent them from creating further trouble at the site. The contractors, L&T-STEC, conducted the tree-cutting work on Thursday in the presence of police officers. Over 20-30 policemen from the Marine Drive Police Station were deployed at the site, along with private bouncers to ensure that the work continued unhindered.

“We were trying to do all we could to save the trees and as citizens, we have the right to. But they have deployed bouncers to keep us off the trees. We are not goons or criminals who have to be handled by bouncers,” said Prabha Pandey from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose volunteers also pitched in to protect the trees.

The Supreme Court had given the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) the nod to conduct their tree-cutting activities, but also allowed the citizens to approach a committee set up by the Bombay High Court with their grievances. However, the committee has not been set up yet and the activists believe that the MMRC should wait until it is formed.

The activists further claimed that the metro implementing agency does not have the requisite permissions to cut the trees at Churchgate station. “The MMRC has taken the Tree Authority permissions to cut the trees, but they require CRZ clearance for Churchgate station and they do not have that. We are only asking them to show us the permissions,” said Zoru Bhatena, a tree activist.

The residents also raised an issue with the manner in which the trees are cut — without notices and safety precautions. “We are not given a notice before cutting trees in front of our houses. As a result, we are not prepared. They place barricades before our gates and we cannot move our vehicles out. Also, they are just chopping off the branches and letting those fall. Our building’s gate has been damaged because of the intensity of the fall. There should be a harness to ensure it drops to the ground smoothly,” said Ashwin Nagpal. MMRC officials refused to comment on the issue.

