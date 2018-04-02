One killed, one injured in bike crash

A man was killed and another was injured after their bike rammed into sewage pipes on Ghodbunder road on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the deceased, Amit Vishwakarma (21), was a resident of Manpada. According to police, Vishwakarma, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding with a pillion who was grievously injured.

He was driving in a rash way and the bike probably skidded off and rammed into the pipes, said police. Police have lodged an FIR against Vishwakarma.

