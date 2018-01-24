Container truck hits bike, kills 3 students in Bhiwandi

Three college students were killed in a road accident in Bhiwandi on Tuesday morning. The three cousins were from Aurangabad and lived in Bhiwandi. “According to eyewitnesses, a container hit the bike on which they were travelling. All three had suffered serious head injuries,” said an officer from Bhiwandi rural police station.

The three have been identified by police as Samir Farukhali (20), Sohed Ansari(20) and Asad Mirza (23). According to police, the three were returning after having dinner outside. “Ansari and Mirza were going to get married later in the week,” the officer added.

According to police, the three had gone to a hotel on Wada Road from where they were returning when the accident happened. “Prima facie, it was the container driver’s fault,” said an inspector investigating the case.

Police have lodged a case against the container driver, who fled the spot.

