Mumbai: ACB books IPS officer for ‘bribery’

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked an IPS officer for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to go easy on a case against an Amravati-based complainant. The ACB laid a trap Tuesday and caught the middleman red-handed while accepting an “installment of Rs 1 lakh”.

ACB sleuths on the lookout for the officer, Vijay Krishna Yadav, said he had been missing since Tuesday. “He did not report to work and neither has he applied for leave. We are trying to locate him and soon a decision would be taken if his arrest is necessary,” said an official.

According to the ACB, Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Nanded, who was earlier posted in Amravati, had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to save him from being arrested, release his truck and water down the charges against him. While the complainant, who is into supplying building material, paid him Rs 1 lakh, Yadav coaxed him to pay the remaining Rs 2 lakh despite having been transferred to Nanded, said the ACB.

“We have a couple of telephone recordings where the bribe money is discussed,” said a senior official from ACB. The entire operation was supervised by the ACB SP, Amravati, Shrikant Dhiware.

