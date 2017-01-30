Mumbai: AC rakes run into problems, official trials yet to begin

Railway officials have pointed out that the AC rakes fail to operate at a speed beyond 80 km per hour. Express Archive Railway officials have pointed out that the AC rakes fail to operate at a speed beyond 80 km per hour. Express Archive

Soon after the first air conditioned (AC) rake of the city underwent a preliminary run before starting with its official performance trials on Saturday, railway officials are hinting at problems including the fact that it fails to operate at a speed beyond 80 km per hour. Central Railway (CR) officials stated that problems with software interface, speed issues and other technical faults with the rake had surfaced during the run.

On the suburban section, a slow train runs at a maximum speed of 50 kmph while the fast train’s maximum speed can go up to 100 kmph. Officials said that though the rake is running at a certain speed limit, the same needs to be corrected for smooth functioning.

“Before beginning with the official dynamic trails of the rake, BHEL wanted to take a speed test of the rake. The rake was run on January 26 and again on the night of January 28 between Kurla and Kalyan. It was found that beyond 80 kmph, the motor of the rake fails to run. It is unable to catch speed beyond that,” said a senior railway official.

After receiving the sanction from Commissioner of Railway Safety, dynamic trials of the rake were proposed to begin by last week. For the same, officials from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) (manufacturer of the rake) and Strukton (technical consultant to BHEL) were together supposed to begin the process.

“Many software problems and technical irregularities with the rake also came to light which were not seen in the static trials. We have also noted down a few technical faults with its power system that need correction,” the official added.

The trials of the AC rake which reached the city last April were delayed for a host of reasons. When it was last run in Mumbai, issues with its automatic door closing were discovered after which the rake underwent trials again.

A possible lack of communication between BHEL, railways and Strukton is also being witnessed, railway officials indicated. While railways gave a clearance to conduct the trials, BHEL now has asked for more time to begin trails and correct faults.

“The team of RDSO was specifically called to supervise the dynamic trials of the rake and give their inputs. However, till BHEL confirms they are ready to submit the rake for trials, action cannot be taken. We are also losing time due to the time taken for the communication between BHEL and Strukton to correct the faults with the rake,” added the official.

“BHEL will inform us on Monday as to how much time they might require for the trials to start. They say they will need to communicate with their consultant, collect data and inform us. This may take four-five more weeks, we are guessing,” said J R Meena,Joint Director,Testing, RDSO.

Dynamic trails of the rake will test its running capacity on various track curvatures and study its performance at various speed limits on different sections. The probable delay in starting with its dynamic trials will miss railways’ deadline of running it on the suburban section in the summer.