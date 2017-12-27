Mumbai AC local on day two: Teething troubles affect services of fast trains

Ticket checkers (TCs) inside the AC local had to guard the doors of the train to inform commuters they required a valid AC local ticket to board. Express Ticket checkers (TCs) inside the AC local had to guard the doors of the train to inform commuters they required a valid AC local ticket to board. Express

TEETHING TROUBLES continued for the first air-conditioned (AC) train on the suburban railway system in Mumbai on Tuesday, its second day in service and first on a working day. Western Railway (WR) officials said fast train services were delayed briefly as the AC local stopped for additional time at a few stations.

The 12-coach train will halt at six stations between Borivali and Churchgate until Friday. Punctuality of fast train services on WR was affected after a 12.24 pm AC local train halted for additional time at Andheri railway station. Ticket checkers (TCs) inside the AC local had to guard the doors of the train to inform commuters they required a valid AC local ticket to board.

“These are teething troubles likely to be witnessed in the initial days. It is important that regular commuters understand how the train functions, when the doors stop and why it is important to not peek inside the train when it is at the platform. Enough number of technicians, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials and TCs are employed to alert commuters on its functioning,” said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR.

The train witnessed a thinner crowd on Monday, a public holiday. As many as 456 single journey tickets, and 736 weekly and monthly passes were issued on December 25, earning Rs 68,015 for the Mumbai division of WR. The earnings on Tuesday witnessed a 50 per cent increase at Rs 98,940 with 354 single journey tickets and 2,091weekly and monthly passes being sold.

The train returned to the Mumbai Central car shed by 3.30 pm. “Commuters had littered the coach with empty packets of chips and cigarette packets. There were tobacco stains too. We hope commuters do not repeat this in a train like this,” said a senior railway official.

Officials plan to take feedback from commuters travelling in the AC local. Giving a separate colour to the women’s coach, blinds on windows, dustbins in each coach, seat cushions and toilets remain some of the suggestions.

“Commuters have also asked for announcements on which side the door will open, as done on the Mumbai Metro. They have sought a light indicator on doors when it opens or shuts. They have also asked for louder passenger announcements on the names of stations,” said a railway official.

Commuters have also complained about the higher fares for traveling in the AC local. In the coming days, commercial inspectors have been asked to travel in the train and take feedback from commuters.

