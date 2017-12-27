Twelve train ticket checkers have an uphill task on Mumbai AC local train

Apart from TCs, there would be others deployed at railway stations to keep a check on AC train commuters. Dilip Kagda Apart from TCs, there would be others deployed at railway stations to keep a check on AC train commuters. Dilip Kagda

THE FIRST air-conditioned local train in the country in Mumbai may have cheered commuters, but it has its own share of problems as far as ensuring that ticketless travellers are kept at bay. While railway authorities have taken several measures including having as many as 12 Ticket Checkers (TC) on the train on every ride, TCs, however, are sceptical about how long the railways will deploy so many TCs on a single train.

A railway official said priority was being given first to ensure that those without a ticket for the AC train were not allowed inside. The official said two TCs will be deployed for every three coaches. “In all, a total of 12 TCs have been

deployed for every single ride of the train. As of now, there are a total of six train services of the local in a day,” a Western Railway official said.

The official added, “Also, in a first, the TCs will be deployed right from start of the train journey to its end to ensure at no stage ticketless travellers get in. This practice is normally followed only in mail express trains.” The official said that given the number of TCs allotted per train, they were expecting that the ticket/pass validity of every single AC train commuter will be checked. “Commuters are paying a comparatively high tariff and hence it is imperative that we ensure that only those with valid tickets travel on the train,” the official said.

Apart from TCs on the train, there would be many others deployed at each railway station to keep a better check on AC train commuters. “In the initial rides, they were seen alerting commuters not to board the AC local without a valid ticket. This will be a part of their job in the initial days,” the official added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App