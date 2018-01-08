Mumbai AC local earns Rs 15 lakh in 10 days: Western Railway

According to the officials, the numbers reflect a positive trend of commuters preferring to travel in AC local train. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) According to the officials, the numbers reflect a positive trend of commuters preferring to travel in AC local train. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

TWO WEEKS into service, the first air-conditioned (AC) local train has shown a “decent” performance in its ten days of operation, according to senior officials of the Western Railway. The local has recorded a ridership of 40,000 passengers in its initial two weeks of running in the suburban system.

The local plied between Borivali and Churchgate stations after its introduction in the suburban system on December 25. From January 1, 12 trips of the local were scheduled between Churchgate and Virar railway stations in a day. It does not ply on the weekends for maintenance purpose. Eleven trips of the local on the fast line stop at nine major railway stations, while one train plies on the slow line between Mahalaxmi and Churchgate.

With almost 40,000 passengers taking a ride in the train in its first ten days, railway officials said an earning of Rs 15 lakh had been recorded.

According to the officials, the numbers reflect a positive trend of commuters preferring to travel in AC local train. “We have seen an upward trend in commuters travelling in the local. The number of commuters taking weekly and monthly passes has shown an increase. Commuters who are taking weekly passes largely form the regular office crowd . They may opt to take an AC train ride in case its timings clash with their regular local train ride,” said a senior official.

The officials said they would require some more time to analyse if adding more stops to the local had impacted its ridership. “From January 1, crucial railway stations like Virar, Bhayander that see large footfall have been added to the local ride. We will require time to analyse this in detail. Till now, commuters who hold first class passes have been demanding entry inside the AC local without additional cost. We are analysing these demands,” added a railway official.

“I hold a first class pass for travel between Andheri and Churchgate stations. I have taken a ride in the AC train for the fun of it. My pass ends on January 26 and I may take a weekly or fortnightly pass for travelling in the AC local. Taking a monthly pass is of no use to me as the train timings do not match my journey hours,” said Bina Pillai, a banking professional.

“The railways must now look at increasing the ridership of the train. For this, a complete fare-chart restructuring is a must. The AC local could have first and second classes wherein the fares of the second class could be higher than the fares of second class of a local train but lesser than the first class of regular train. An AC local first class could continue to charge the existing bracket of fares to attract the elite crowd. They could also ply it on the slow line during non-peak hours,” said A V Shenoy, transport expert.

